Moroccan child with hypothermia is rescued from interior of refrigerated truck at major port in southern Spain

POLICE at the port of Algeciras have rescued a Moroccan teenager who hid in a refrigerated lorry that had travelled from Tangier.

Policia Nacional officers at the Cadiz province port were carrying out a routine check on Thursday after the truck had drove off an overnight ferry.

During the search, a knocking sound from the 17-year-old were heard from the inside of the container.

ALGECIRAS PORT SIGN(Cordon Press image)

Officers opened the refrigerated compartment and were shocked to find the young man suffering from hypothermia, following his long journey.

Emergency care was provided until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

Social and child service departments will assess the state of the teenager and what help he needs.

It’s not clear whether or not the lorry driver was aware of the surprise cargo.

The discovery of minors in high-risk conditions inside refrigerated transport highlights the extreme danger but extreme lengths to which migrants expose themselves in trying to get to Europe.

The Policia Nacional said that it is committed to safeguarding the safety of people in vulnerable situations by reinforcing border controls to act as a deterrent against such incidents happening again.