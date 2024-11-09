9 Nov, 2024
9 Nov, 2024 @ 14:00
Pictured: Hunter poses with enormous wild boar in southern Spain after spending over a year tracking it down

by
A PATIENT hunter who spent ages trying to track down a wild boar has finally got his prey in Almeria’s Sierra de Gador.

Francisco Rodriquez admitted that the boar had got under his skin and he had been after it for over a year.

“I suppose it was the attraction of it being so big and the characteristics of its tusks,” he said.

NIGHTVISION OF BOAR TARGET AND FEMALE COMPANIONS

“It was very difficult to keep track of him because I only managed to see him once a month or six weeks,” Francisco added.

He spotted the boar on October 26 as it ate some wheat and almonds that the hunter purposefully left under some rocks.

The next day. Francisco saw it again but accompanied by four females.

Two days later, he endured bad weather conditions but decided to see if he could get a shot.

“I put up with wind, thunder and some rain because I knew it was my night,” he exclaimed.

Once again the boar was attracted by some food and crossed a ravine as well as prowling the area- this time on its own.

The wild boar spent around 10 or 15 minutes there, according to Francisco, and then he took it down with what he described as an ‘accurate shot’.

The animal, according to the hunter, weighed in at around 130 kilos.

Tags:

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

