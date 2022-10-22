NATIONAL police have arrested three men and a woman for allegedly stealing over 400 goats and sheep from a farm in Malaga.

Prosecutors charged three of the accused with stealing the 242 goats and 159 sheep from a farm in the north of the provincial capital.

The fourth person, a vet, was responsible for changing the animals’ ear tags, so as to hide their point of origin.

The four accused are aged 34, 48, 64 and 56-years-old respectively.

A police investigation started in January this year after the farmer complained that the animals had gone missing in the night.

With the help of the Malaga Regional Agricultural Office, Malaga’s northern district police station looked into the crime.

The officers finally managed to discover who was responsible.

They arrested the four people, who all lived in the city of Malaga, and charged them with the crime of theft.

Part of the stolen livestock was later recovered on a farm in the municipality of Almogia and was returned to its original owner.

ALSO READ: