GREENPEACE has begun a tour of six Spanish municipalities with the aim of promoting renewable energies as part of a green recovery in Spain.

The campaign ‘Renewable Energy for All. It’s possible, it’s time’ includes an interactive installation in which people can learn about the different options they have to access renewable energy efficiency and in a dynamic way.

“It’s time to say goodbye to the fossil fuel dependent energy systems of the 19th and 20th centuries and embrace a 100 percent renewable energy future.” The NGO said in a statement.

Apart from promoting renewable energy and energy saving among citizens, this campaign aims to pressure public administrations into switching to clean, cheap and safe energy sources in order to achieve 100% renewables in 2040.

The tour started in Getafe earlier this week, on October 19 and is currently in Zaragoza, between today, October 22, until Monday 24; in Teruel, between 25 and 27; in Valencia, between 28 and 30; in Malaga, between November 1 and 3, and finalising in Arroyomolinos de Leon (Huelva) on November 4.

The European Union is aiming for climate neutrality by 2050. To reach this goal, the economy has to be largely decarbonised by switching the energy supply from fossil fuels to renewables.

With studies indicating that a global energy system fully based on renewable energy by 2050 is feasible and could even be cheaper than the current global energy supply.

