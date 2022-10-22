WITH so many exciting trends emerging this season, from grunge to glam, I’m particularly excited about the return of one of my personal faves – the print.



Yes, prints are one of the biggest stories this season. Big, bold, and bright, you simply must add them to your wardrobe to stay on trend.

With the catwalk bedazzling audiences with prints of all varieties – from intergalactic to florals to celestial – fashionistas are digging deep in their closets to drag out previously relegated items.

Are animal prints back in style, I hear you cry? Yes, they are! But updated. And not all animals… think about new colours, shapes, and creatures. The newly coined “sea skin” print looks like mermaid scales and, along with the “new wave” print, will be the biggest trend of the season.

Freya Celestial print Sea skin

Leopard print has had a lengthy chapter in fashion’s history book. While we can trace its prominence back centuries, it didn’t gain popularity until Christian Dior championed it during the ’50s. Since then, animal print has remained part of the Zeitgeist and been spotted on everyone from Corries Bette to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. It has repeatedly switched from gaudy to classy, and back again.

With the catwalks full of animal print, from Dolce and Gabbana to Dries Van Noten, it’s sure to be a popular choice for many people this autumn. It’s timeless and sophisticated regardless of your age or size.

How to wear it? Any way you like! Go head to toe on a flatteringly cut maxi dress or, for a simpler and more understated look, keep prints for smaller details such as blouse pockets, headbands, or belts, nodding to the trend without feeling overwhelmed.

Whatever way you decide to wear your prints this season, the most important thing is to have fun with them and feel great!

Fashion advice and styling can be found in The Armario de Freya, Calle Correo 1, Orgiva, 18418 Granada.

