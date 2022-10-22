FOR creative types, the annual “cosmic arts lab” private party in Space Mountain studios at Albunuelas, Lecrin, is a rare opportunity for local people to mingle with luminaries of the UK music scene and enjoy diverse audio-visual entertainment in an amazing venue nestling in the middle of the countryside.

Timed to take place with the full moon – on the weekend of 7 October (a bit like the famous beach party in Koh Samui in Thailand) – it attracts an eclectic mixture of local revellers, sound boys showing off their cable skills, serious musicians, eccentrics, and people who have jetted in from the UK for a weekend of aural fun in the sun.

Interior Terrace View from the studio

This year saw performances from visiting talent including Juno Reactor, Matt Black, The Egg, Adamski and Darren Emerson, who was pleasing the crowd on the Saturday night with a lengthy DJ session. Darren is, perhaps, best remembered for his role in Underworld, who released the 90s hit, ‘Born Slippy’. His set was described by generous host, Youth, aka Martin Glover, as “next level genius”.

Over its history, Space Mountain has played home to many famous artists. During Youth’s illustrious career, spanning 42 years, he has been part of, or worked with, household names including Killing Joke, Paul McCartney, INXS, U2, The Verve, Kate Bush, Boy George, Bananarama, Take That, Dreadzone, Blue Pearl, Jah Wobble and even Stock Aitken Waterman – to name a few.

Jaz Coleman from Killing Joke was seen strolling around the event, having enjoyed “a few coffees in Albunuelas” with long-standing band member, Youth.

One of the attractions of Space Mountain is the chance to see renowned DJs and artists, at close quarters, giving a “people watching” opportunity that is uncommon in rural Lecrin. Ash, a mechanic from Lanjaron, told the Olive Press: “I had a great time, but I didn’t manage to talk to any famous DJs during my visit on the Saturday!”

This year, the big names were joined by emerging talent from La Alpujarra, including new band, Los Cosmics, who impressed the Saturday night revellers with a rousing live show, DJ W3 who hails from Lanjaron; and DJ Phil Vega of Dub Valle HiFi, who attracted a crowd of “happy, smiling people” on the Friday night with his reggae selection.



The event also featured talks about the music business and – to help guests chill out – a poolside gong bath from Orgiva resident, Danny “Tonguedong”, who manufactures his own artisan drums made from recycled butane gas bottles.



While the daytime scene at Space Mountain might be relaxed, the night-time vibe – as witnessed by the Olive Press – featured true musical diversity, with everything from the genuinely “cosmic” (and weird) through to banging techno trance, which filled the outdoor tent with enthusiastic fans who danced until the early hours.

To make the most of Space Mountain, we recommend that you take a camping vehicle or a tent where you can grab some rest. At very least, a warm blanket!

An impressive site

Built in a prime location with 360-degree panoramas, Space Mountain recording studios sits just above the Lecrin town of Albunelas and commands impressive views towards Durcal and La Alpujarra. A stroll through its warren-like corridors reveals a wall displaying silver discs from The Orb, ‘UF Orb’ and gold discs for Yazz, ‘The Only Way is Up’. It also features state-of-the-art recording equipment.

During the event, the house is thrown open to the diverse range of guests. Three crystal-clear sound systems provide entertainment round the clock. Most visitors are impressed by the festival. After all, it makes a welcome change from town fiestas with ‘charanga’ music aimed at old people, or free techno parties held in dusty fields.



“We had a great time,” said Nikki Mitchell from Orgiva.



“We jammed with The Egg”, said DJ W3.

“What a shin dig, next level blast off!” said Shaun Bolton from Competa.



On the Up: Los Cosmics take the crowd by storm

Up and coming band, Los Cosmics, was delighted to play at Youth’s studio, in front of the receptive Saturday night crowd. Los Cosmics is a four-strong band hailing from the cultural melting pot of Orgiva, just down the road from Lecrin. The lead singer is Liam Sensless.

Los Cosmics. Photo: Liam Senseless.

How does he describe his band’s musical style? “Tumbling down the Andalucian hills, post-trip… punk demonic blues and apocalyptic spoken word.”

In plain English? It’s a cross between psychedelia and punk.



