Granada Launches Degusta Fest – A Festival of Flavour, Rhythm, and Local and International Talent in Spain

GRANADA is preparing to experience something truly unique with the launch of Degusta Fest – a brand-new festival that brings together two of life’s greatest pleasures: world-class live music and haute cuisine, all within a welcoming, vibrant atmosphere. The event will be held at the Fermasa venue in the city of Granada.

The festival boasts a musical line-up sure to satisfy even the most discerning music lovers. From beyond Spain’s borders, standout acts include Wilco, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Nada Surf, and the electrifying The Lemon Twigs. From the national scene, the likes of Love of Lesbian, León Benavente, Carolina Durante, and The Gulps—the latter sponsored by none other than Alan McGee, the man who discovered Oasis and founded the legendary Creation Records—shine brightly.

The festival’s sound is as diverse as it is powerful: Americana, post-punk, British noise pop, glam rock, and touches of psychedelia blend together to create a line-up that promises powerful emotions from the very first chord.

Wilco. Credit: Peter Crosby

And because great music is best enjoyed with great food, Degusta Fest offers an exceptional gastronomic experience. From 14:00, the culinary area will open, showcasing dishes created by chefs with Michelin Stars and Repsol Suns. Headlining the culinary offering is Pepe Rodríguez (Restaurante El Bohío), well known as a judge on the MasterChef television programme, who will be joined by outstanding local talent: Lola Marín (Restaurante Damasqueros, Granada), Antonio Lorenzo (Restaurante El Conjuro, Calahonda), and Vicente Jiménez (Restaurante Camino de la Huerta, Alomartes). Expect creative cuisine and authentic flavours served in a relaxed yet top-quality format.

Between concerts and throughout the day, the atmosphere will be kept lively with sets from a range of DJs guaranteed to get everyone dancing. On the decks will be Don Gonzalo, promoter of the label and renowned record shop BoraBora, spinning rare international gems; Cheries DJs, specialists in nostalgic and fun vinyl; Le Marchand de Sable, blending indie, funk, and psychedelia; Migue Mutante DJ, bringing his signature sound shaped by his time with Niños Mutantes; and Morrison69 DJ, delivering an irresistible mix of pop, techno, and funk classics from the ’70s and ’80s, along with contemporary sounds.

For families attending with children, the festival also features a dedicated children’s area, designed so the youngest visitors can enjoy the event just as much as the adults. Activities will run continuously and include music-based choreography, gymkhanas, traditional games, sports, temporary tattoos, balloon modelling, face painting, creative workshops, a bouncy castle, football goal challenges, karaoke, and even archery – all under the supervision of professional staff.

Tickets are now available on the official website www.degustafestival.es , as well as through platforms such as Ticketmaster, FNAC, and by phone on 932 514 228. The event is organised by Proexa, with the support of Armilla Town Hall, Fermasa, Cervezas Victoria, and the communications agency doctortrece.

This summer, enjoy something different in Granada: great music, gourmet cuisine, and an atmosphere designed to be savoured with friends, a partner, or the whole family.

Degusta Fest is here to stay. Are you going to miss it?