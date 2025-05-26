Police rescue – and arrest – tourist in Mallorca who swam out to sea ‘while drunk and high on drugs’

A DRUNK tourist visiting party hotspot Magaluf was arrested last week after acting in an aggressive manner towards police officers who had pulled the man out of the sea, the Guardia Civil have revealed.

Police were called to Magaluf beach in Mallorca on May 19 after receiving a call that a swimmer was in distress.

The man allegedly decided to swim to the nearby islet of Sa Porrassa while intoxicated on alcohol and drugs but soon called for help.

He later attempted to return to shore but quickly got into difficulty.

A member of the Guardia Civil stripped off and swam towards the man, who was showing signs of hypothermia.

The officer managed to pull the man safely back to shore while emergency services were called.

Officers say the man appeared to be intoxicated on drugs and alcohol.

Shortly after being rescued, the man behaved in an erratic manner. After aggressively shouting at officers and bystanders, he was restrained and arrested.