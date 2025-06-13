Thousands of British and American tourists descend on Andalucian town vying to be new cruise ship capital

THE Port of Motril in Granada, which acts as a gateway to Southern Spain, received a huge influx British and American tourists yesterday.

The town of 60,000 welcomed over 1,800 cruise passengers when the P&O cruise line ship The Aurora docked in its harbour.

As the capital of the Costa Granadina, Motril is principally a manufacturing and agricultural centre, as well as possessing the main seaport of the area, which allows for commercial activities.

Cruises have become a popular way of holiday travel, and the objective of increased activity in the Port of Motril is that the cruise industry can be stabilised. Cruise ships are a booming business, but over tourism has also created problems.

With a more established focus on the Port of Motril, it is hoped that the city will become a center for the creation of new, stable jobs in the cruise sector.

As a result of the influx of both British and American tourists, the Motril Tourist Office had to reinforce its services yesterday in order to meet demand.

The deputy mayor and head of Tourism Promotion, Maria Angeles Escamez, added that by ‘consolidating [Motril´s] position as a cruise ship city based on respectful tourism, we want to work … to continue advancing the growth of this type of tourism.’

