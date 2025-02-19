Desperate search for ‘British owners’ of dogs found wandering a train station in Spain

AN appeal has been launched to track down the owners of two adorable dogs who were found wandering a train station in Spain.

The two Cane Corsos, a type of Italian Mastiff, were collected at the Sant Vicencs de Calders station in Tarragona on February 8.

According to the appeal, the animals were found to have chips from the UK, meaning local vets cannot access their data.

Photos shared online show the adorable pups at an animal shelter, where they are being held temporarily.

However the appeal warns that if they are not collected soon, they will be put up for adoption.

It reads: “These two Cane Corsos were picked up on February 8 at the Sant Vicencs de Calders station.

“They have chips linked to the UK registry, we have been unable to access the data.

“They will soon pass onto the adoption process.”

If you have any information on who the dogs may belong to, email tips@theolivepress.es.