Carl Carr killer is jailed: Irish thug beat pal to death with a knuckle duster in Spain before dumping his body near a motorway

AN IRISH national who pummelled a friend to death with a knuckle duster at a Costa Blanca flat during a fit of jealous rage has accepted six years in prison via a plea bargain deal.

Wayne Walsh, 37, from Kilkennny, will serve the sentence after the September 2018 murder of Carl Carr, 38, at a property on Torrevieja’s La Siesta urbanisation.

In January 2019, Carr’s body was discovered in a shallow grave off the AP-7 highway, a few kilometres away in the Rojales area.

WAYNE WALSH

Walsh had confronted Carr over a relationship he was having with his ‘on-off’ girlfriend, British model Milly Leonard.

Wayne Walsh’s plea deal was confirmed at an Elche court on Wednesday and he will have to report to authorities in mid-March, or face arrest.

Five years of the sentence are for homicide and the other 12 months for the illegal possession of weapons.

Walsh already spent 18 months in custody over the Carr killing before being bailed in August 2020.

It has been revealed that Walsh has paid €90,000 in compensation to Carr’s mother Marie and will have to find another €5,000 before March 20.

After his 2020 bail, Walsh was arrested again- this time in January 2023- at Madrid airport.

He was accused of running a Torrevieja-based drugs gang that sent hashish and other narcotics via courier parcel services to the UK and US and was jailed again.

The status of that case is not known.

A second man accused of being directly involved in Carl Carr’s murder, Simon Fahy- also from Kilkenny- died in October 2023 in his native Ireland after authorities refused Spain’s request for extradition.

Fahy’s death at the age of 30 was sudden but not suspicious according to reports at the time.

Four others appeared at the Elche court on Wednesday and accepted plea deals over charges of concealing a crime, meaning maximum three year jail terms if a trial went ahead have been cut to just three months.

There will be no prison time as they were first offences with two of the defendants having already spent time in custody.

One of the quartet was Alberto Fernandez Camino who helped Walsh take Carr’s body to Rojales.

The other three were ex-Walsh girlfriend Milly Leonard,29, bar manager Natalie Edwards, 35, -who Walsh was also in a relationship with at the time of the murder- and Anna Hudson, 45.

Leonard and Edwards spent three months in custody after their arrest for concealment in 2019 before being bailed, while Hudson was detained for making a false statement.