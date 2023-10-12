AN IRISH fugitive wanted over the cover up of the murder of fellow Irish national Carl Carr in Torrevieja five years ago has died suddenly at the age of 30.

Six people face a trial over Carr’s killing and trying to conceal the crime, but one of those- Simon Fahy- passed away in his native Kilkenny last Friday.

SIMON FAHY

A European Arrest Warrant was issued to bring him to justice, but Ireland refused the extradition request.

He even taunted Spanish authorities with posts and photos on social media.

A Torrevieja judge in 2020 issued a European investigation order for Fahy to be questioned in his own country and a new arrest warrant was issued against him recently ahead of a trial to be held next year.

The death notice published by Hehir’s Funeral Directors in Kilkenny refers to Fahy dying ‘suddenly’ on October 6 and mentions his ‘heart-broken’ mother Celina and the rest of his family.

It was emphasised that his funeral would be strictly private for ‘family and close friends’ only.

No reference was made to his cause of death but reports suggest that it was not suspicious.

Carl Carr is alleged to have been beaten to death at an apartment on Torrevieja’s La Siesta urbanisation in September 2018 by his housemate Wayne Walsh from Kilkenny.

He is said to have used a knuckleduster during a fit of rage over a relationship he was having with Walsh’s ‘on-off’ girlfriend, British model Mily Leonard.

Leonard along with bar manager, Natalie Edwards, who Walsh was also said to be in a relationship with, both spent two months in custody in 2019 after being charged with concealing a crime.

They were freed after posting bail that was reported at the time of being up to €20,000 each while a third woman, an unnamed British national, was arrested on suspicion of making a false statement and bailed.

A Spaniard was also charged with helping Walsh to dump Carr’s body, which was discovered in January 2019 just a few kilometres away in a shallow grave off the AP-7 highway in the Rojales area.

Wayne Walsh, 35, was granted bail in August 2020, but as previously reported by the Olive Press, he was back behind bars this year after being accused of running a Torrevieja-based drugs gang.

His crew is accused of using parcel companies to send hashish and other narcotics to the UK, Ireland, and the United States.

Walsh was one of four people arrested by the Guardia Civil after being detained at Madrid airport in January.

READ MORE: