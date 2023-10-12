FROM live music to acrobatics to shopping, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on the Costa del Sol this weekend.

Pizarra Tapas Route, Pizarra

October 13-15

Pizarra’s Tapas Route is the oldest in Malaga. Photo: fedelhorce.es

27 restaurants will be taking part in Pizarra’s 15th tapas festival with options for the whole family. Take the kids on a culinary adventure, with 12 venues offering kids versions of their tapas dishes for just €2.50. A normal tapas dish is also purse friendly, at €3 including a drink. However, if you’d prefer a date night, the Casa de Cultura is offering a creche from 3pm-7pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 10:00pm-2:00am on Friday and Saturday. Make the most with €5 cocktails offered by participating venues.

Open-Air Festival, Arriate

October 13-15

Music, theatre, art and markets will fill the streets of Arriate in this edition of this Open-Air Festival. Musicians such as Javier Ojeda, Tirpa, Sambiosis and many others will take centre stage alongside performances from acrobats, magicians and circus artists. The town will also celebrate art, with recycled decorations all over town and competitions in speed and finger painting.

International Festival of Blues and African American Music, Antequera and Estepona

October 13-14

Malaka Fest is completely free to attend. Photo: MalakaFest/Facebook

On Friday, October 13, Antequera will host Beiztegui & The Hammond Lovers alongside Alber Solo and the Firebird Blues in the latest edition of the free music festival ‘MalakaFest’. Beiztegui, a native of Southern Spain is known for his ‘pure passion’ and guitar skills, while Alber Solo, is a ‘soul rocker’ from Asturias, draws much inspiration from the likes of Jimmy Hendrix. The musicians will take to the stage at the Casa de Cultura, Antequera, at 8pm tomorrow night.

Alber Solo will also perform on Saturday at the Estepona edition of MalakaFest, alongside Fuzz Kamikazes, an award-winning blues outfit who only formed in the summer of 2023. Join the bands at 8pm in the Auditorio Felipe VI for a night of free music.

Festival de Verdiales, El Borge

October 14

Verdiales is a type of flamenco music native to Malaga. Photo: www.andaluciamia.com

You know flamenco, but do you know Verdiales? A style of flamenco music similar to the fandango, Verdiales musicians can be recognised by the colourful flowers and ribbons on their hats. Starting from 8pm, there will be performances from many groups including El Borge, Arroyo Conca, Primera de Comares, Raíces de Almogía, Raíces de Los Moras y Benagalbón.

Cactus and Succulent Fair, Casarabonela

October 13-15

The Cactus and Succulent Fair is great for plant lovers. Photo: YenVu/Unsplash

The University of Malaga will be open this weekend for talks, guided tours and workshops designed for plant enthusiasts. Highlights include a workshop on how to make your own aloe vera gel, a guided walk around the botanical gardens and ‘searching for the cactus treasure’, a workshop for kids.

Shopping

There’s a market for every taste throughout the region this weekend, starting with the Antequera Modernism market available from Wednesday to Sunday. In central Malaga, the kids will love the ‘Friki Market’ selling merchandise from your favourite TV shows, films and games. The market will take place in Nostrum shopping centre on Saturday before moving to Muelle Uno on Sunday. If none of these take your fancy, you can also visit Huelin’s Artisan Market on Sunday or Malaga’s Autumn Market, available everyday in Muelle Uno until November 12.

Komando Bike Festival, Torremolinos

October 13-15

Attendees can join a touristic bike trail around the Costa del Sol. Photo: Komando Bike Festival

Motorbike lovers will be taking over Torremolinos this weekend with stunt shows, live music and exhibitions. Attendees can also take part in the festivities with a touristic bike route along the Costa del Sol. All the biggest motorcycle brands will be there, offering discount codes, prizes and raffles. Guests can even stay overnight at the events camping zone after enjoying beers and snacks from local food trucks. €1 from every ticket will be donated to the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

