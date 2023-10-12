LOW-COST high speed train operator Ouigo is to add an additional service between Alicante and Madrid from December 10.

It means there will be three-round trips as opposed to two, due to what Ouigo says is ‘high demand’ after six months of operating the route.

The French-owned company will run daily departures from Alicante at 8.00am, 2.00pm and 6.00pm and return journeys from Madrid at 10.15am, 2.15pm, and 6.15pm.

Ticket prices start at €9 for a one-way trip with a flat rate of €5 for children aged between 3 and 13 years.

Competition with rivals Iryo and Renfe-run Avlo since April has seen the average ticket cost on the Alicante-Madrid line fall to an average of between €22 and €32.

Ouigo also hopes that the service will be able to dove-tail with its proposed link to Segovia and Valladolid which should be in operation before next summer.

Also scheduled for 2024 is the launch of the low-cost operator’s route between Madrid, Elche and Murcia, as well as more services between Madrid and Valencia.

Another aim is to expand its reach in the Valencian Community over the next few years by running high-speed trains between Alicante and Valencia.

READ MORE: