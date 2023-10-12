A MAN, 32, scaled the wall of a Valencia building to access a first floor balcony and enter the home of a woman who he then raped.

The attack happened in the Ruzafa district of the city at around 4.30am on Sunday when the 52-year-old victim woke up when she saw a light was on in one of her rooms.

The intruder- a Pakistani national- pounced on the woman and began to grope her but she resisted strongly and managed to get away.

The man chased her round the apartment and caught her in the dining room where he sexually assaulted her, as well as punching her and burning her arms with a cigarette lighter.

Neighbours heard the commotion and when the aggressor sensed that the police were on the way, he escaped through the balcony.

Several Policia Local and Policia Nacional patrols arrived with a pedestrian telling them that he saw a man jump from the balcony and pointed out the direction in which he fled.

Officers caught him shortly afterwards as he limped down the street after his first floor leap.

He’s been charged with sexual assault, causing injury, and theft.

A Valencia court imprisoned the man after he appeared before them.