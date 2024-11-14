14 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Nov, 2024 @ 13:31
·
1 min read

Missing teen Gracie is found after disappearing from near Spain’s Benidorm

by

A MISSING teenager has been found after disappearing for more than a week.

Gracie Mai, 14, had last been seen in the town of Calpe in Alicante on November 5.

The area is hugely popular with the British expat community and is just a 25-minute drive north of Benidorm.

The SOS Desaparecidos missing persons charity was unable to confirm to the Olive Press whether or not Gracie is British.

However they have since updated the appeal to say she has been located ‘alive and well’.

Brits in the area said she got in contact with her mother after seeing the appeal.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fake police officers wearing balaclavas and brandishing guns storm a Costa Blanca property
Previous Story

Robbers who ‘posed as police officers to raid homes’ on Spain’s Costa Blanca are arrested

Next Story

Missing in Malaga: Fears for 37-year-old who vanished in the Axarquia before red-level storms

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Flooding in Marbella after red-level rain and hail – as mayor Angeles Muñoz gives update

MARBELLA woke up to flooded streets on Thursday following a

Missing in Malaga: Fears for 37-year-old who vanished in the Axarquia before red-level storms

AN urgent appeal has been launched to find a 37-year-old