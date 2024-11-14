Missing teen Gracie is found after disappearing from near Spain’s Benidorm

A MISSING teenager has been found after disappearing for more than a week.

Gracie Mai, 14, had last been seen in the town of Calpe in Alicante on November 5.

The area is hugely popular with the British expat community and is just a 25-minute drive north of Benidorm.

The SOS Desaparecidos missing persons charity was unable to confirm to the Olive Press whether or not Gracie is British.

However they have since updated the appeal to say she has been located ‘alive and well’.

Brits in the area said she got in contact with her mother after seeing the appeal.