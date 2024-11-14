Missing in Malaga: Fears for 37-year-old who vanished in the Axarquia before red-level storms

AN urgent appeal has been launched to find a 37-year-old man who disappeared from the Axarquia region on Tuesday.

Manuel Muñoz Pañuela, who lives in Colmenar, was last seen in the Torrijos area in the Montes de Malaga.

The last sighting came just 24 hours before a red-level rain storm battered the area.

According to missing persons database SOS Desaparecidos, he is 1.63m tall, has blonde hair and light green eyes.

He also has a white Citroen C15 which has been found in the Lagar de Torrijos area.

The search has been intensified around the town today.

The Colmenar City Council has offered more details to help in the search for Muñoz.

It said in a statement: “The missing person is not in his right mind, is not on medication, is not an aggressive person and disappeared in Malaga, but could be in a nearby town.”

It added that ‘a report has been filed with the Guardia Civil and the emergency services have been alerted.’