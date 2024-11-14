Watch: Flooding in Marbella after red-level rain and hail – as mayor Angeles Muñoz gives update

MARBELLA woke up to flooded streets on Thursday following a night of heavy rainfall that has caused multiple road closures.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz issued an update on the situation this morning after the area was placed on a red alert until 8am.

She wrote: “We have had a very intense night with peaks of up to 30 liters per square meter with hail.

“We have received 120 warning calls with about twenty interventions through 150 personnel between Firefighters, Local Police and Civil Protection.

“From the City Council we report the following incidents: Truck broken down on A7 after the tunnel towards Malaga, in Puente Romano and Puerto Deportivo.

— Ángeles Muñoz (@AngelesMunoz_) November 14, 2024

“Special attention to traffic: Severo Ochoa, Nabeul, Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente and Puerta del Mar.

“Traffic cuts: Jacinto Benavente, Huerta Chica and the Potril lane.

“The Río Real, Artola, La Cañada, Dama de Noche tunnels remain closed.”

Videos shared online show how the port was inundated with water yesterday following hours of deluge.

Muñoz this afternoon said the city was close to regaining normality and had recuperated all public transport.