Flights are diverted from Malaga airport due to foggy conditions

TWELVE flights could not land at Malaga airport on Friday morning due to thick fog.

Planes were rerouted to Granada and Sevilla between 8.21am and 9.03am

Seven flights from Madrid, Fez (Morocco), Pisa, Milan and Genoa (Italy), Cologne (Germany) and Nantes (France) were diverted to Sevilla.

PEA SOUPER AT MALAGA AIRPORT(Meteo 365 image)

Three services from Melilla, Santiago de Compostela and Lyon (France) landed at Granada.

In addition a flight from Bergamo (Italy) was diverted to Faro in Portugal and another from Poznan (Poland), to Alicante-Elche airport.

Individual carriers had to decide whether to transfer passengers by coach to Malaga or by plane, once the fog cleared.

The Malaga runways are close to the sea and are therefore susceptible to thick mists throughout the year.

The control tower activated ‘low visibility procedures’ early in the morning as the dense and unexpected fog arrived.