29 Nov, 2024
29 Nov, 2024 @ 10:40
Valencia region to bask in summer-like sun today as temperatures to reach 25C

THE Valencian Community will bask in summer-like temperatures on Friday with some areas reaching 25C- around 10C more than the average for the end of November.

Large parts of the region will experience clear skies, light wind and a significant contrast in temperatures between day and night.

The westerly winds are the main contributory factor as to why it will be so warm on November 29.

The highest values will be in Alicante, Elche, and Orihuela in the south of the region.

Temperatures will be around 24C in inland areas in places such as Montanejos, Segorbe, Villena, Xativa and Sumacarcer.

Castellon and Valencia City are expected to reach around 19 to 22C which is still an impressive figure for the time of year.

Although it is not unusual to have warm days in autumn, the predicted temperature- especially in inland areas- is something exceptional and will be more like a late spring or early summer day.

Temperatures will fall slightly on Saturday, but sunny weather will continue to dominate across the Valencia region.

Alex Trelinski

