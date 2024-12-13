‘McTragedy!’ British expats in Spain fume over surge in fast food restaurants and complain their Costa del Sol town is ‘turning into Blackpool’

BRITISH expats are fuming after discovering a huge site in their idyllic town has been turned into ‘yet another’ McDonald’s.

Residents in Benalmadena, on the Costa del Sol, branded the new restaurant a ‘tragedy’ under a photo of the new fast food franchise.

It came after the image of the new McDonald’s in Arroyo de la Miel (pictured above) was shared on a social media community page.

One Brit said the area would ‘soon be Blackpool’ due to the high number of fast food chains, while another simply responded: “A tragedy for Arroyo – straight out of the train station too.”

Another said: “Too many fast food franchises in Benalmadena, too many children being brought up with fake food and the consequences of consuming them as a staple. We need more independent cafés restaurants and small businesses.

“Shame on the Town Hall for allowing this establishment in such a prime location.”

One Brit added: “A real blot on the landscape of Arroyo de la Miel. I won’t be going there but bet loads will.”

“What’s it coming to?” Another asked, “beautiful food in Spain and we have to look at these junk food places.”

However others came to defend the restaurant, with one Brit having some choice words for his compatriots.

He said: “You lot moan about McDonald’s whilst searching around for the best fry up, curry and pie and mash… have a word with yourselves.

“90% of you turn your noses up at Paella and Tapas and have the cheek to moan about a Maccys, get out!”

Another added: “The most successful restaurant chain in the world providing lots of jobs for local Spanish people positioned perfectly for trade (not forgetting the millions they give to charity), well done McDonald’s no doubt be a big success.”