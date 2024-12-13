13 Dec, 2024
13 Dec, 2024 @ 13:01
‘McTragedy!’ British expats in Spain fume over surge in fast food restaurants and complain their Costa del Sol town is ‘turning into Blackpool’

by

BRITISH expats are fuming after discovering a huge site in their idyllic town has been turned into ‘yet another’ McDonald’s.

Residents in Benalmadena, on the Costa del Sol, branded the new restaurant a ‘tragedy’ under a photo of the new fast food franchise.

It came after the image of the new McDonald’s in Arroyo de la Miel (pictured above) was shared on a social media community page.

One Brit said the area would ‘soon be Blackpool’ due to the high number of fast food chains, while another simply responded: “A tragedy for Arroyo – straight out of the train station too.”

Another said: “Too many fast food franchises in Benalmadena, too many children being brought up with fake food and the consequences of consuming them as a staple. We need more independent cafés restaurants and small businesses.

“Shame on the Town Hall for allowing this establishment in such a prime location.”

One Brit added: “A real blot on the landscape of Arroyo de la Miel. I won’t be going there but bet loads will.”

“What’s it coming to?” Another asked, “beautiful food in Spain and we have to look at these junk food places.”

However others came to defend the restaurant, with one Brit having some choice words for his compatriots.

He said: “You lot moan about McDonald’s whilst searching around for the best fry up, curry and pie and mash… have a word with yourselves.

“90% of you turn your noses up at Paella and Tapas and have the cheek to moan about a Maccys, get out!”

Another added: “The most successful restaurant chain in the world providing lots of jobs for local Spanish people positioned perfectly for trade (not forgetting the millions they give to charity), well done McDonald’s no doubt be a big success.”

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

