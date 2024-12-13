Young Costa Blanca cyclist ‘attacks police officers after refusing to take a breathalyser test’

A YOUNG cyclist in Elche refused to take a breath test after an accident and ended up being arrested for assaulting several police officers.

The bizarre behaviour happened on Calle Blas Selva Mendiola on Thursday when the 20-year-old man collided with a parked car.

A police patrol summoned to the scene saw the young man shouting, insulting, and threatening a woman.

He then tried to escape by cycling the wrong way down the road before his bike chain broke.

The man then got hold of the broken chain and threw it against a building wall.

The situation escalated after he refused to give police officers his identity documents and tried to run away on foot.

Once he was caught and suspecting that he may be under the influence of alcohol and drugs, he was ordered to take a breath test.

The cyclist refused and became violent as he lashed out at the officers and tried to run off again.

He continued to hit the officers and threaten them, even when they bundled him into a patrol car.

He was carted off to a police station where he was charged with assault.