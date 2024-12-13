13 Dec, 2024
13 Dec, 2024 @ 14:19
·
1 min read

Family’s heartbreak over ‘beloved’ missing son who mysteriously vanished from Malaga seven months ago

by

THE desperate search for Alejandro Navarro continues after he disappeared from Malaga province some seven months ago.

The 25-year-old, from Ronda, has been missing for exactly 217 days, with his family preparing to spend their first Christmas without him.

The relatives have travelled across the country over the past few months, following up on leads from witnesses who claimed to have seen him.

They even went to Bilbao in August and just a couple of weeks ago to a well, where they had been told ‘he was thrown into’ – fortunately, there was no sign he had been there.

His auntie ‘Tata’ told Malaga Hoy that she has ‘serious doubts’ that Alejandro disappeared ‘voluntarily’.

She said: “He is a super good boy, incapable of harming anyone. He would have told me he was leaving or asked me for money, because we have tremendous trust. We are like siblings.”


On May 5, the last day he was seen, Alejandro left his house to go work in the fields, although at the last minute, they told him he was not needed and that they would call him another day. He didn’t have his mobile phone with him.

According to his aunt, his last words were: “I’m going to make a living.” From that moment on, neither his family nor his friends knew anything about his whereabouts.

His mother filed a complaint with the Policia Nacional, which has been investigating the disappearance ever since.

Missing persons’ charity and database SOS Desaparecidos launched an alert with his photograph, which remains active.

Alejandro measures between 1.65 and 1.70m tall, has an athletic build, black hair and green eyes.

He had been living with neighbours for a few years because of a dispute he had with his mother, reports Malaga Hoy.

Other relatives, who live about 40km from Ronda, had also offered him shelter, but he refused to move because he did not want to be far from his siblings, with whom he is very close.

His aunt added: “He is very loved and everyone respects him… I love him very much, I hope he gets in touch with us and we know that he is well.”

Anyone with information should contact SOS Desaparecidos on 649 952 957 and 617 126 909.

Alternatively, you can contact them via email at info@desaparecidos.es, or call the emergency services number 112 or the Policia Nacional on 091.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

Choosing vaping as an alternative to smoking is not a good option

ELECTRONIC cigarettes are becoming one of the most popular gifts