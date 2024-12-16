‘Brushing’ scam warning in Spain: Packages with dangerous QR codes are being delivered to homes in the run up to Christmas

POLICE in Spain have warned of a so-called ‘brushing’ scam that is being increasingly used by fraudsters across the country.

The Guardia Civil has released a video explaining how the scam works.

According to the force, homeowners are sent ‘fake’ packages that are disguised as genuine deliveries or gifts.

On the packages are QR codes, which the receiver is told to scan with their phone to find out where it came from.

However, scanning the QR code will take them to a fraudulent website that is designed to ‘phish’ personal and banking data from their device.

The website will ask them to fill in personal information or to download a malicious app that will expose all their phone’s data to scammers.

Police advise you to never scan a QR code unless you know who or what company created it and what it is for.