16 Dec, 2024
16 Dec, 2024 @ 14:11
‘Brushing’ scam warning in Spain: Packages with dangerous QR codes are being delivered to homes in the run up to Christmas

POLICE in Spain have warned of a so-called ‘brushing’ scam that is being increasingly used by fraudsters across the country.

The Guardia Civil has released a video explaining how the scam works.

According to the force, homeowners are sent ‘fake’ packages that are disguised as genuine deliveries or gifts.

On the packages are QR codes, which the receiver is told to scan with their phone to find out where it came from.

However, scanning the QR code will take them to a fraudulent website that is designed to ‘phish’ personal and banking data from their device.

The website will ask them to fill in personal information or to download a malicious app that will expose all their phone’s data to scammers.

Police advise you to never scan a QR code unless you know who or what company created it and what it is for.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

