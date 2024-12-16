16 Dec, 2024
16 Dec, 2024 @ 15:00
·
1 min read

Chinese man living in Spain says this is why his compatriots open bazaars and bars across the country

A CHINESE citizen living in Spain has shed light on why Chinese immigrants tend to open the now-ubiquitous bazaars and bars.

In a revealing TikTok video user @jiajunyin3 candidly explained the harsh economic realities facing new Chinese immigrants and why these businesses are the best option for them. 

Since arriving in Spain during the 1990s, Chinese-run bazaars and bars have cropped up in every town and city, so much so that they essentially become part of the cultural fabric. 

But on arrival for new Chinese immigrants, it is the language barrier that emerges as the first challenge which holds them back. 

TikTok user @jiajunyin3

With minimal Spanish skills, traditional employment becomes nearly impossible and only the lowest-paid jobs are available. 

“If they work for others without language skills, they’ll only get poorly paid jobs,” the TikToker explains. “And for that much money, they might as well stay in China.”

Instead, these entrepreneurs have found that bazaars and bars require minimal linguistic expertise – often just knowing how to understand drink orders or point and say ‘over there’ suffices. 

Moreover, these businesses offer a low-risk entry point into the Spanish economy as they are surprisingly profitable and much of the stock comes cheap from their home country.

@jiajunyin3

Por qué los chinos empezaron a abrir bares y bazares, de dónde sacan el dinero

? sonido original – El Chico Mercadona – El Chico Mercadona

Chinese-run bazaars, particularly, benefit from direct import connections, allowing them to offer competitively priced goods.

Community solidarity also plays a crucial role. Chinese immigrants frequently support each other financially, with established residents lending startup capital to newcomers. 

This network transforms individual challenges into collective opportunities.

The strategy isn’t just about survival – it’s become a successful business model. 

The TikTok video, which has garnered over 36,000 likes, demonstrates the growing public interest in understanding these entrepreneurial journeys which have reshaped the local commercial landscape of Spain.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

