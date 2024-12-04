4 Dec, 2024
4 Dec, 2024 @ 15:30
1 min read

Spain cracks down on counterfeit designer goods on the Costa del Sol: Fakes were so good only experts could tell them apart

by

MARKET stalls in Marbella were selling counterfeit items of such high quality that only experts could tell them apart from the real thing.

From clothing and accessories to electronics, the counterfeit goods spanned a dazzling range of product categories.

But it came to an end in a dramatic market raid which saw police seize over 14,000 fake branded items and make over 40 arrests. 

Designer bags that were on sale at the Marbella market

Investigators had spent weeks looking into the illicit business, discovering a sophisticated network of traders brazenly selling counterfeit products across multiple market stalls. 

The scale of the operation was so extensive that police were forced to bring in expert witnesses from each targeted brand to verify the illegality of the goods.

Handbag fakes were so good experts were needed to tell them apart

The huge operation saw agents methodically inspect each market stall and uncover a vast array of fake designer items. 

The arrested individuals now face serious charges of industrial property rights violations, with all evidence and findings formally submitted to judicial authorities.

The operation underscores the ongoing battle against counterfeit goods in popular tourist destinations such as Marbella, where illegal traders exploit high foot traffic to market fake luxury products. 

