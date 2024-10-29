29 Oct, 2024
29 Oct, 2024 @ 15:00
Police in Spain seize €1million of fake goods being sold to tourists along the Costa Blanca

Police confiscated over €1m of fake items being sold to tourists during busy summer on the Costa Blanca
THE Guardia Civil have seized over €1 million of fake goods aimed at tourist buyers last summer in Alicante province.

25 people of various nationalities are being investigated for selling counterfeit products, with 13,080 items seized.

A Guardia operation focused on busy tourist areas between July and September with inspections in Benidorm, Calpe, Denia, Torrevieja, and Villajoyosa.

The aim was to counter sales of fake items which had been distributed to coincide with major events like the Olympics and Euro 2024.

Among the products removed were 3,713 football kits, 3,882 leather goods and clothes, and 6,200 lighters.

Inspections were carried out in three Benidorm shops as well as 13 market stalls and four street sellers in Calpe, with 7,535 counterfeit sports gear items removed.

In Torrevieja, three street sellers are being probed for selling over 350 fake products.

Meanwhile two men are being investigated for selling over 6,000 counterfeit items in two Crevillente stores.

The Guardia Civil said the sale of bogus goods constituted serious fraud as well as unfair competition for business owners and self-employed people who pay all their taxes.





Alex Trelinski

