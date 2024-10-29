Revealed: These are the richest and poorest towns in Spain

THE richest municipalities in Spain based on average income are in the Barcelona and Madrid areas while the five poorest are all in the Andalucia region.

The figures have been compiled by the National Institute of Statistics(INE) and analyses income in municipalities with over 2,000 inhabitants

The data was published on Tuesday and refers back to 2022- when the Covid-19 pandemic was subsiding.

Pozuelo de Alarcon (Madrid), Matadepera (Barcelona) and Boadilla (Madrid) two years ago had the highest average incomes coming in just under €30,000 per year per person.

They are followed by Sant Just Desvern and Sant Cugat del Valles- both in Barcelona province.

In contrast, Huesa (Jaen), Iznalloz (Granada) and El Palmar de Troya (Sevilla) come out as the poorest and don’t even reach €8,000 per annum.

The bottom five poorest municipality list is completed by Albuñol, in Granada, and La Mojonera, in Almeria.

By region, the INE figures show that 88% of the municipalities in the Basque Country are among the 25% of those with the highest income in Spain- above €15,073- followed by Navarre, with 75%.

At the other end is Murcia, where 84% of its municipalities are among the 25% with the lowest income- below €11,537 followed by Extremadura, with 83%.