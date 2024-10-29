29 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Oct, 2024 @ 16:00
·
1 min read

Revealed: These are the richest and poorest towns in Spain

by
Revealed: These are the richest and poorest towns in Spain
WEALTHY POZUELO DE ALARCON, MADRID REGION

THE richest municipalities in Spain based on average income are in the Barcelona and Madrid areas while the five poorest are all in the Andalucia region.

The figures have been compiled by the National Institute of Statistics(INE) and analyses income in municipalities with over 2,000 inhabitants

The data was published on Tuesday and refers back to 2022- when the Covid-19 pandemic was subsiding.

READ MORE:

‘POOR’ IZNALLOZ

Pozuelo de Alarcon (Madrid), Matadepera (Barcelona) and Boadilla (Madrid) two years ago had the highest average incomes coming in just under €30,000 per year per person.

They are followed by Sant Just Desvern and Sant Cugat del Valles- both in Barcelona province.

In contrast, Huesa (Jaen), Iznalloz (Granada) and El Palmar de Troya (Sevilla) come out as the poorest and don’t even reach €8,000 per annum.

The bottom five poorest municipality list is completed by Albuñol, in Granada, and La Mojonera, in Almeria.

By region, the INE figures show that 88% of the municipalities in the Basque Country are among the 25% of those with the highest income in Spain- above €15,073- followed by Navarre, with 75%.

At the other end is Murcia, where 84% of its municipalities are among the 25% with the lowest income- below €11,537 followed by Extremadura, with 83%.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Police confiscated over €1m of fake items being sold to tourists during busy summer on the Costa Blanca
Previous Story

Police in Spain seize €1million of fake goods being sold to tourists along the Costa Blanca

Next Story

Road is split in half by extreme weather in Spain’s Almeria as egg-sized hail stones damage dozens of cars

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Road is split in half by extreme weather in Spain’s Almeria as egg-sized hail stones damage dozens of cars

A MAJOR road in Almeria has become the latest victim

Five country homes in Spain that offer the perfect cosy escape this autumn

LOOKING for an autumn getaway? These five country homes offer