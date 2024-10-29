Road is split in half by extreme weather in Spain’s Almeria as egg-sized hail stones damage dozens of cars

A MAJOR road in Almeria has become the latest victim of the extreme weather currently affecting southern and eastern Spain.

The A334 in Seron was pictured cut in half after a section of the road collapsed on Tuesday.

The town in Andalucia was blasted by huge hail stones overnight, before heavy rain and stormy conditions continued throughout today.

One local in El Tejido, also in Almeria, placed two hail stones she brought in from outside next to an egg, showing how similar they were in size.

Photo of hailstones as large as eggs in Almeria (Credit: X)

? Corte de tráfico en la A334 pk 32, de la variante de Serón por derrumbe de la calzada.

?Desde @FomentoAND se ha organizado un desvío alternativo por la carretera de acceso oeste a Serón y salida por el acceso este A1178 hasta poder alcanzar la A334 de nuevo. pic.twitter.com/ACjFo77AEe — AlmeríaJunta (@AlmeriaJunta) October 29, 2024

Clima Severo ? Así es el tamaño del #Granizo caido en Almería. pic.twitter.com/ky5F4hNzIK — X (@EarthquakeChil1) October 29, 2024

Tormenta de granizo en Almeria , España ??pic.twitter.com/z6gsQuO931 — Alertageo (@alertarojanot) October 29, 2024

Una intensa tormenta de granizo causa graves daños en Almería, España ??? Calles inundadas, autos afectados y cultivos en riesgo. ¡Fuerza para quienes enfrentan esta situación! #Almería #Tormenta #Granizo pic.twitter.com/mVEMKcet8Q — Denuncias CIudadanas (@Denunciax_Col) October 29, 2024

Brutalidad de situación vivida hace un rato en El Ejido, Almería.



No es mío el video ni conozco el autor. #dana #granizo pic.twitter.com/Jjw3sAZtbT — ? Meteosureste (@meteo_sureste) October 28, 2024

It comes after a red-level alert was urgently activated for the Costa del Sol and parts of inland Malaga due to the extreme rainfall.

The emergency warning from state weather agency Aemet was in place until 3pm today.

A red-level alert is the most severe and means there is an ‘extreme risk’ to personal safety.

The warning also included inland areas such as Cartama and Alora, which are still witnessing the worst of the flooding.

Video footage shared online shows local flooding affecting the entire coast. Some streets in Nerja and Fuengirola have been turned into rapids, with similar scenes seen in some areas of Marbella.

In Malaga city, huge rubbish containers were filmed being carried by the water down one street with ease, at one point blocking a police car that was attempting to drive through the deluge.

In Benalmadena, firefighters have responded to a landslide on Avenida del Indico, with drivers warned to avoid unnecessary journeys and to travel with caution.

Persecución policial arriesgada en #Málaga bajo la tormenta. pic.twitter.com/HTdYnWwD1Y — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) October 29, 2024

Nerja ahora, impresionante desde ayer el agua que ha caido @Storm_Malaga pic.twitter.com/AZHzXPsHN7 — Emilia (@ArmijoClaros) October 29, 2024

Personal municipal de los Servicios Operativos ya están actuando en los desprendimientos de la Avda. Del Índico.

Policía Local, Protección Civil, Bomberos y funcionarios llevan trabajando toda la noche por tu SEGURIDAD. #DANA pic.twitter.com/q6VCMfNAP5 — Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena (@BenalmadenaAyto) October 29, 2024

Situación actual en el río Guadalhorce en Aljaima #Málaga nivel 1,12m

Video realizado por el equipo de mantenimiento #SAIH #Hidrosur pic.twitter.com/pFXdJOl5lp — SAIH Hidrosur (@SAIHRedHidrosur) October 29, 2024

The dramatic conditions are being caused by a so-called DANA, a high area of isolated depression that typically brings heavy rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

The weather system is causing widespread flooding across southern and eastern Spain today.

In footage shared on X, a Brit can be heard saying ‘Oh my god!’ as he films cars being swept away by the surging Guadalhorce River in Alora.

La tormenta sigue haciendo estragos en #Álora, donde actualmente está afectando con mayor virulencia que en horas anteriores. Situación crítica. pic.twitter.com/SEw3ekMslA — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) October 29, 2024

Siguen llegando impactantes imágenes de la riada sobre el #RíoGuadalhorce a su paso por #Álora. Máxima precaución y eviten salir de casa. La situación es crítica en el Valle del #Guadalhorce, donde la tormenta sigue estacionaria. pic.twitter.com/2Ib9UTlzaX — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) October 29, 2024

Both Alora and Cartama remain on alert due to a surge in the Guadalhorce sparked by the heavy rain.

It comes after an electric storm kept scores of residents awake across Malaga province overnight.

Footage shared online shows how roads have been turned into rapids across the province.

Traffic in Malaga city was reported to have ‘totally collapsed’ this morning, causing huge traffic jams.

Anyone flying to or from Malaga airport was also advised to check the status of their flight following multiple delays.