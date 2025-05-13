Dana brings yellow warning to eastern Spain for heavy showers and hail

UNSETTLED spring weather continues to grip much of Spain, with a dana (isolated high-level depression) triggering a yellow weather warning in parts of eastern Spain.

Aemet has issued alerts for Granada, where up to 25mm of rain could fall in just one hour, with storms potentially bringing hail.

The warning covers the Guadix and Baza areas from 2pm today until the early morning on Wednesday.

Aemet forecasts ‘cloudy skies with mid and high clouds, along with light rain in mountainous areas during the afternoon,’ adding that ‘in the eastern part of Andalucia, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.’

Meteorologist Mario Picazo has warned of a volatile weather pattern in the coming days due to ‘a low-pressure system to the north of the peninsula bringing in cold air,’ which is expected to fuel storm activity across the interior until Thursday.

While Monday began calm across much of the region, the midweek outlook points to increased rainfall, particularly in Almeria, Jaen and Granada, with a high chance of downpours in Malaga’s Axarquia region.

Stability may return by late Thursday, though more changes are expected by the weekend.