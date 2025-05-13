Repair works on vital Ronda-Costa del Sol road move to blasting stage 

BLASTING will begin on Tuesday on the A-397 road between Ronda and San Pedro to remove the largest rocks and stabilise the slopes.

This step is necessary to allow the repair works of the road to continue, following the road’s destruction during March’s rains.

The task is ‘truly complex’, according to the Ministry of Development, since the drilling and loading of explosives can only be done manually due to the steepness of the terrain.

READ MORE: Tourism continues to drive Andalucia’s economy as job openings grow by 50% – Olive Press News Spain

A large crane assists in the repair works. (Photo: Olive Press)

Additionally, the permits required for the explosive materials took some time to get clearance from the government.

The blasting operation will be carried out by an expert company.

READ MORE: Drugged and drunk British expat leads police on ‘kamikaze’ car chase in Benidorm – Olive Press News Spain

Works that have been carried out so far mainly focused on clearing rocks and debris from the road surface.

Furthermore, the repair works continue every day of the week, to make sure the road is repaired as fast as possible.

The debris on the bridge. (Photo: Olive Press)

Residents of Ronda have been using the alternative roads A-369 and A-366, but this is a serious deviation that increases travel time significantly.

Once the stability of the slope is guaranteed, the final phase of the works will include the repair of the viaduct.

There’s no specific date as to when the works will end, but some sources say that the road can be finished somewhere in August at the earliest.