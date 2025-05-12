Drugged and drunk British expat leads police on ‘kamikaze’ car chase in Benidorm

A BRITISH motorist fled from a Guardia Civil checkpoint in Benidorm and drove at 150 km/h on the wrong side of the N-332.

The 45-year-old drugged and drunk man led the Benidorm Policia Local on a four kilometre chase on Sunday at around 1am.

Officers travelled on the correct carriageway parallel to the errant Brit, with warning lights flashing to alert other motorists.

BENIDORM POLICE CAR

Benidorm Policia Local spokesperson, Enrique Tortosa, said the patrol car helped over 30 drivers avoid a collision.

“We managed to stop the driver on the N-332 close to the San Jaime cemetery which was as safe a place as any for the manoeuvre,” Tortosa explained.

The British man, who lives in Spain, tested positive for both excess alcohol and drugs.

He was handed over to the custody of the Guardia Civil to pursue the matter further.

They have charged him with multiple crimes against road safety.

It’s the second-such incident in less than a fortnight involving an incapacitated British motorist causing mayhem in Alicante province.

On April 29, a drugged 49-year-old man led police on a high-speed chase lasting for around 10 kms.

At least 12 vehicles were damaged as the man drove on the wrong-side of various roads including the A-7 and N-340 in the Alcoy, Cocentaina and Muro areas.

Two Guardia Civil officers were also assaulted while arresting the Brit.