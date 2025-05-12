Over 50, foreign and ‘very demanding’: The average passenger in Spain’s booming cruise ship sector

THE tourism sector in Spain is booming, with Sevilla experiencing a surge in cruise passengers coming to the city.

Sevilla’s port authority even claims that the city will see almost the same number of ships as in 2019, the year before the COVID-pandemic, which will be around 90 ships in 2025.

This year’s forecasts reflect, in turn, a significant take-off of this type of tourism, with twenty more ships than last season, in which the city received 75 stopovers.

READ MORE: ‘We want tourists to feel fear’: Warnings in Spain ahead of summer season of discontent – Olive Press News Spain

As for the number of passengers, everything points to a new record being broken, since the data reflect an upward trend, with continued growth in the sector.

Cruise ships on the Guadalquivir river in Sevilla. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Tourists coming into Sevilla using the Guadalquivir river have a ‘certain profile’, said President of the Port of Sevilla Rafael Carmona to 20minutos.

“The average cruise tourist has a high level of income, exceeds 50 years of age, and comes, among other countries, from northern Europe, Germany, Australia or America,” Carmona said.

READ MORE: Tourist warning in Spain: New fines of €200 for texting while crossing the road – Olive Press News Spain

In addition, they are ‘very demanding’ and come looking for ‘services of the highest quality’ and ‘to enjoy the cultural, gastronomic and leisure offer’ of the city.

All this has a positive impact on the city, in sectors such as hospitality, local commerce and travel agencies.