Tourist warning in Spain: New fines of €200 for texting while crossing the road

HOLIDAYMAKERS in Spain are being urged to put their phones away and pay attention to traffic as Spanish authorities introduce stricter enforcement on pedestrian behaviour.

In a move aimed at curbing the rise in road accidents, Spain’s traffic authority, the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), has announced that pedestrians who text while crossing the road could now be fined up to €200.

The new measures are part of a broader crackdown on ‘phone zombies’ – pedestrians whose inattention is putting both themselves and others at risk.

The DGT has issued a series of sharp warnings on social media, making it clear that distracted walking is no longer being tolerated.

“Don’t use your phone while crossing – no, not even for a selfie. Eyes up, feet down, and only step out if it’s safe for you and the drivers,” the authority warned. “Newsflash: the road doesn’t revolve around you.”

Under the updated rules, ignoring traffic signals or failing to comply with directions from a traffic officer can result in a €200 fine.

Those caught crossing outside designated areas or not using zebra crossings correctly may face fines of €80, while walking along motorways or dual carriageways – where pedestrians are prohibited – can also lead to an €80 penalty.

While these laws have long existed under Spain’s traffic regulations, including Royal Decree 1428/2003, their enforcement has intensified amid growing concerns over careless pedestrian behaviour.

“Pedestrian compliance with traffic rules is essential for safe mobility and avoiding fines,” the DGT emphasised.

Tourists, particularly in hotspots like Mallorca, are being warned to stay alert.

The island – known for its high number of visitors and infamously chaotic roads – is likely to see enhanced monitoring, with local residents and officials increasingly frustrated by dangerous behaviour from both drivers and walkers.

Ultimately, the message is clear: road safety isn’t just a concern for drivers, and pedestrians now face consequences too.

As the DGT put it bluntly: “Obey traffic signals. Stay off motorways and dual carriageways – they’re for wheels, not heels.”