British couple die after their Ferrari plunges into a river in Spain

A BRITISH couple died after their Ferrari sports car plunged off a mountainous road in northern Spain and ended up in a river.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 1.47pm on the N-621 in the Castilla y Leon region close to the town of Portilla de la Reina.

The victims, a 78-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, died when their British-registered car drove into the Yuso river.

No further details have been released about the couple.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of a British man and woman who died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

One report suggested that they were travelling in a convoy with around 20 other Ferrari owners- all from the UK.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find their €360,000 black Ferrari 488 partially submerged in the river.

The rescue operation was hampered by fire crews needing to clear vegetation to access the riverbed.

They then had to remove a door to retrieve the body of one of the occupants.

Operations were concluded at around 8pm.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted by the the Guardia Civil.