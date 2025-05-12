12 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 May, 2025 @ 15:14
·
1 min read

British couple die after their Ferrari plunges into a river in Spain

by
British couple die after their Ferrari plunges into a river in Spain

A BRITISH couple died after their Ferrari sports car plunged off a mountainous road in northern Spain and ended up in a river.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 1.47pm on the N-621 in the Castilla y Leon region close to the town of Portilla de la Reina.

The victims, a 78-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, died when their British-registered car drove into the Yuso river.

READ MORE:

FERRARI 488

No further details have been released about the couple.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of a British man and woman who died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

One report suggested that they were travelling in a convoy with around 20 other Ferrari owners- all from the UK.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find their €360,000 black Ferrari 488 partially submerged in the river.

The rescue operation was hampered by fire crews needing to clear vegetation to access the riverbed.

They then had to remove a door to retrieve the body of one of the occupants.

Operations were concluded at around 8pm.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted by the the Guardia Civil.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s king and queen visit Nazi concentration camp where thousands of Spanish republicans perished

Latest from Lead

Go toTop