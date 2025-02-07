British driver and female passenger are killed in horror 3am car crash on Marbella’s Golden Mile

A BRITISH man was one of two people killed in a horror car crash in Marbella this morning.

The 37-year-old and a 36-year-old Moroccan woman died after their vehicle allegedly jumped a roundabout at around 3.30am.

The grey Audi Q3 they were travelling in hit another car and several parked vehicles, reports Diario Sur.

The incident occured on the Alfonso Hohenloe Boulevard (pictured above), which forms part of the city’s Golden Mile.

Sources added that the British man was behind the wheel, while the woman was in the passenger seat.

Witnesses who phoned the 112 emergency hotline said the woman had been thrown out of the car upon impact.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were only able to confirm their deaths.