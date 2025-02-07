7 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Feb, 2025 @ 14:03
·
1 min read

British driver and female passenger are killed in horror 3am car crash on Marbella’s Golden Mile

by

A BRITISH man was one of two people killed in a horror car crash in Marbella this morning.

The 37-year-old and a 36-year-old Moroccan woman died after their vehicle allegedly jumped a roundabout at around 3.30am.

The grey Audi Q3 they were travelling in hit another car and several parked vehicles, reports Diario Sur.

The incident occured on the Alfonso Hohenloe Boulevard (pictured above), which forms part of the city’s Golden Mile.

Sources added that the British man was behind the wheel, while the woman was in the passenger seat.

Witnesses who phoned the 112 emergency hotline said the woman had been thrown out of the car upon impact.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were only able to confirm their deaths.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Ex-con Brit plots ‘epic’ Turkey-to-Gibraltar paddleboard challenge across Mediterranean

Outrage in Alicante as poo is repeatedly smeared on public buildings and making streets ‘stink’
Next Story

Outrage in Alicante as poo is repeatedly smeared on public buildings and making streets ‘stink’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop