7 Feb, 2025
7 Feb, 2025 @ 13:30
Ex-con Brit plots ‘epic’ Turkey-to-Gibraltar paddleboard challenge across Mediterranean

GIBRALTAR is set to be the final destination for a record-breaking paddleboarder’s ambitious 4,000km Mediterranean crossing as he continues his remarkable journey from prison to adventurer.

David Haze, from Bournemouth, will attempt to traverse the Mediterranean Sea solo and unsupported from Turkey to the Rock this August, in what he describes as ‘an epic challenge’.

The former city trader, who has turned his life around after serving time in prison, plans to follow the coastlines of Turkey, Italy, and Morocco before reaching Gibraltar in a journey expected to take up to 120 days.

David Haze is planning to embark on an epic journey from Turkey to Gibraltar on his paddleboard this August. Instagram

“I’ll be breaking it into six-day stints – five days paddling and wild camping followed by a rest day,” Haze told the BBC. “With these sort of challenges there is going to be a lot going on, particularly with the weather conditions.”

The ambitious crossing will add to Haze’s impressive collection of paddleboarding achievements, which already includes multiple world records such as a 24-hour paddle around Poole Harbour and a five-day circumnavigation of the Isle of Wight.

His incredible transformation began in 2020 after enrolling in a prison reform programme following a period of drug use and crime that began when he lost his job in the financial sector.

The daring feat is all part his journey to turn his life around after falling into crime. Instagram

The Mediterranean challenge will raise funds for three charities: Dorset Mind, The Alliance of Sport – which helps rehabilitate former prisoners through sport – and The Adventure Therapy Company, which provides free outdoor activities for people with health limitations.

While the Rock has seen its fair share of extraordinary sporting challenges, this 2,485-mile paddleboarding feat would mark one of the most ambitious attempts to reach Gibraltar’s shores.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

