6 Feb, 2025
6 Feb, 2025 @ 12:20
Gibraltar to boost ‘low’ Spanish skills among primary school starters after banishing the taboo and embracing bilingualism

PLANS are afoot to raise the level of Spanish among primary school starters in Gibraltar now that the language is no longer ‘taboo’.

It is part of an effort to boost bilingual development after concerns have grown that children are arriving at entry to Lower Primary with a lower level of communication skills than in the past.

This gap in early communication skills has created a ripple effect, with impacts visible even as students progress to Upper Primary level.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Education, John Cortes, held a meeting with education leaders at Governor’s Meadow School to discuss the topic.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Education, John Cortes, (far left) during a meeting with education leaders at Governor’s Meadow School

He brought together Head Teachers and language specialists from across Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and Secondary sectors, alongside the Director of Education and Senior Education Adviser.

The meeting also highlighted a positive shift in attitudes toward Spanish language education. 

One conclusion from the meeting is that what was once considered taboo in schools is now being embraced as an essential component of students’ bilingual development. 

Educators explored various approaches to enhance Spanish language proficiency, both in academic settings and conversational use, including its role in Llanito – Gibraltar’s unique blend of English and Spanish.

The Education Ministry has already announced plans for sector-specific focus groups to develop and implement targeted strategies addressing these linguistic challenges. 

These working groups will build upon the foundation laid during this initial discussion.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

