Watch: Spaniard living in Ireland gives warning to youngsters planning a move to the Emerald Isle

A SPANISH woman has shared her experience of living in Ireland as a foreigner, cautioning young people against moving to major cities like Dublin.

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Ireland has the third highest real GDP per capita in Europe.

As of 2023, the figure stood at €71,700 per person, surpassed only by Norway (€71,870), and Luxembourg (€83,320).

Ireland’s economic prosperity has attracted a growing number of foreigners.

In 2023, the country had Europe’s sixth highest number of people born abroad as a proportion of the population, at 22%, rising from 11th in the 2022 standings.

One such foreigner drawn by the higher salaries is Leire Campo, a Spaniard in her mid-20s, who resides in County Leitrim.

She documents her experiences on TikTok (@leirelei), where she speaks positively about living in Ireland’s quieter regions rather than the expensive capital.

Leire claims that the average Irish salary is €2,146, nearly double the €1,323 wage in Spain.

As a result, more and more Spaniards are migrating to Ireland for better opportunities.

Data from Ireland’s Central Statistics Office in 2022 showed that Spanish citizens make up 3% of the non-Irish population living in Ireland.

Only six other nationalities had a larger presence, with Polish citizens leading the way at 15%, followed by UK nationals at 13%.

Despite the higher wages, many Spaniards worry about the cost of living in Ireland.

Leire warns that financial struggles arise when newcomers opt for expensive city-center accommodations.

Instead, she suggests considering smaller municipalities.

During her time in Galway, for example, she was able to rent a room with a shared bathroom for just €350 per month.

Now, she and her partner live in a two-bedroom apartment in a small village in County Leitrim, paying just €1,200 per month.

With a combined income of €4,000, their living expenses are easily manageable.

Another concern among newcomers is the perceived lack of social life in smaller towns like Galway.

However, Leire insists she has never felt isolated.

The TikToker claims that even in her small village, she has access to ‘everything: supermarkets, pubs, cinemas, restaurants, gyms, and even a bus to the airport.’

For Spaniards considering a move to Ireland, Leire recommends settling in Galway or its surrounding areas, highlighting the excellent transport connections to the city.

In another video, she praises the Irish people in smaller communities as ‘super hospitable,’ and says “they look after newcomers”.

Her experience highlights that young Europeans moving abroad can find an affordable and fulfilling lifestyle in smaller cities or towns rather than rushing to expensive capitals or tourist-heavy areas.