8 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Jan, 2025 @ 17:20
·
1 min read

Revealed: The biggest drug abusing countries in Europe – including Spain and Ireland

by
A man is seen smoking a large joint during the Global Marijuana March. Hundreds of pro-cannabis activists demonstrate in Puerto del Sol, Madrid city center, to demand a law to legalize cannabis with a medicinal and recreational use. (Photo by Guillermo Gutierrez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 46110094

THESE are the biggest drug consuming countries in Europe- with Spain high on the list. 

Almost a third of all Europeans have tried illegal drugs at least once in their lives with the most used narcotics being cannabis and cocaine. 

Spain is one of the worst offenders in Europe for cannabis, alongside the Czech Republic, Italy and France. 

Some 15% of Europe’s young adults have consumed cannabis in the last year according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report. 

Photo: Cordon Press

According to the research, Spain ‘plays a significant role’ in the transit and production of cannabis with 81% of Europe’s cannabis plants seized in Spain. 

In the last few years the gap between young male and female cannabis users has also been closing, with girls overtaking the boys in some countries. 

Spain was also amongst the top users of cocaine alongside the Netherlands and Ireland. 

Some 2.5% of Europe’s young people have consumed the drug in the past year. 

“In 2022, for the sixth year in a row, EU Member States reported a record amount of cocaine seized, amounting to 323 tonnes,” said the report.

“Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands remain the countries reporting the highest volumes of seizures, reflecting their importance as entry points for cocaine trafficked to Europe.”

But the ‘severity’ of anti-drug policies doesn’t seem to influence the availability of drugs in these areas, at least amongst young people. 

Although cannabis and cocaine are the most consumed drugs in Europe, other substances such as MDMA, heroin and other opioids are rising in popularity.

Synthetic drugs made in factories are especially worrying because it is hard for authorities to quickly identify problem drugs, stop them and detain traffickers.

It is also hard to know exactly what the drugs contain as they are often contaminated with other substances.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This is the quickest way to get rid of squatters in Spain, according to a leading judge
Previous Story

This is the quickest way to get rid of squatters in Spain, according to a leading judge

Ibiza town loved by the rich and famous breaks all-time record for house prices in Spain
Next Story

Ibiza town loved by the rich and famous breaks all-time record for house prices in Spain

Latest from Health

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Police chief faces corruption quiz over tip-offs to drugs gang in Spain's Valencia

Police chief faces corruption quiz over tip-offs to drugs gang in Spain’s Valencia

A LOCAL police chief in Valencia province and a fellow
Ibiza town loved by the rich and famous breaks all-time record for house prices in Spain

Ibiza town loved by the rich and famous breaks all-time record for house prices in Spain

A TOWN on Ibiza has set a new record for