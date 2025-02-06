3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool – € 395,000

Living in paradise is now possible! Great detached house with beautiful views of the sea and mountains. Located in a very quiet residential area of San Juan de los Terreros, this villa has everything you want to make your days unforgettable memories. This wonderful house has an area of 116 m2 on the ground floor, divided into a spacious and bright living-dining room with fireplace and an American kitchen with all appliances, a bathroom with a bathtub, 2 double bedrooms, a covered porch and a laundry area with a washing machine and dryer. . On the second floor we find a large 38 m2 bedroom… See full property details

Villa

San Juan de los Terreros, Almería

3 beds 2 baths

€ 395,000