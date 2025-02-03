3 Feb, 2025
3 Feb, 2025 @ 09:00
Nuclear submarine docks in Gibraltar: British vessel is part of ‘cutting edge’ fleet

A ‘CUTTING edge’ UK nuclear submarine has docked in Gibraltar.

The HMS Anson arrived to the British territory’s naval base on Sunday after travelling from the Clyde in Scotland.

The Anson is part of the Astute class of submarines, which includes the HMS Astute, Ambush, Artful and Audacious.

They are all regular visitors to the Rock, which remains a vitally important strategic location for the Royal Navy.

The Astute fleet will ultimately comprise of seven vessels, with two further subs still under construction.

The Royal Navy says the HMS Anson ‘represents the cutting edge of the United Kingdom’s military capabilities.’

It is armed with Tomahawk long-range land attack missiles and Spearfish heavy torpedoes, suited to its role as an attack submarine – while its nuclear reactor does not need refueling for the next 25 years.

It is also able to produce oxygen and drinking water for its crew, meaning it is only limited by food supplies.

It means, given there is enough food on board, that it can circumnavigate the globe without resurfacing.

The nuclear sub passed its testing phase in May 2024, when it was put through its paces on the east coast of the United States and the Caribbean Sea.

The HMS Anson left the Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in February 2023 and for just over a year carried out extremely extensive trials and tests before joining the Royal Navy’s operations.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

