Nuclear submarine docks in Gibraltar: British vessel is part of ‘cutting edge’ fleet

A ‘CUTTING edge’ UK nuclear submarine has docked in Gibraltar.

The HMS Anson arrived to the British territory’s naval base on Sunday after travelling from the Clyde in Scotland.

The Anson is part of the Astute class of submarines, which includes the HMS Astute, Ambush, Artful and Audacious.

They are all regular visitors to the Rock, which remains a vitally important strategic location for the Royal Navy.

The Astute fleet will ultimately comprise of seven vessels, with two further subs still under construction.

The Royal Navy says the HMS Anson ‘represents the cutting edge of the United Kingdom’s military capabilities.’

Arriving at Gibraltar Feb 2 2025 pic.twitter.com/CbtjILsY83 — Peter Ferrary (@PeterFerrary) February 2, 2025

It is armed with Tomahawk long-range land attack missiles and Spearfish heavy torpedoes, suited to its role as an attack submarine – while its nuclear reactor does not need refueling for the next 25 years.

It is also able to produce oxygen and drinking water for its crew, meaning it is only limited by food supplies.

It means, given there is enough food on board, that it can circumnavigate the globe without resurfacing.

The nuclear sub passed its testing phase in May 2024, when it was put through its paces on the east coast of the United States and the Caribbean Sea.

The HMS Anson left the Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in February 2023 and for just over a year carried out extremely extensive trials and tests before joining the Royal Navy’s operations.