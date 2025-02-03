3 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Feb, 2025 @ 09:29
··
1 min read

WATCH: Torrential rain and flooding cause chaos on Spain’s Costa del Sol amid an orange weather warning for storms and hail

by

SCENES of flooding have returned to the Costa del Sol as Aemet enacts a major orange weather warning for storms and hail in the coastal hotspot.

Torrential rain overnight has left roads and underpasses flooded in the tourist towns of Torremolinos and Benalmadena, leaving schools closed for the day.

Meanwhile, an emergency plan ahead of anticipated risk of flooding has been activated in Malaga amid scenes of abandoned cars just to the south of the capital.

READ MORE: Weather warning is issued for Spain’s Costa del Sol ahead of severe rain, storms and HAIL

As much as 70mm of rain has fallen in as little as 40 minutes overnight In Torremolinos, while a yellow alert is also in effect for Ronda, Guadalhorce and the Arxarquia.

READ MORE: One dead and two injured after car ploughs into toll booth on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Video has emerged of torrential rain and flooding in Avenida Antonio Macheda after 30mm fell between 6am and 7am in Benalmadena this morning.

The weather warnings are forecast to be in effect until 9pm tonight as the entire Malaga region battens down for a day of disruption.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Nuclear submarine docks in Gibraltar: British vessel is part of ‘cutting edge’ fleet

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Nuclear submarine docks in Gibraltar: British vessel is part of ‘cutting edge’ fleet

A ‘CUTTING edge’ UK nuclear submarine has docked in Gibraltar.

Fears for missing German tourist, 41, who vanished from Tenerife almost a YEAR ago

THE family of a German tourist are searching for answers