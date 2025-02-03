WATCH: Torrential rain and flooding cause chaos on Spain’s Costa del Sol amid an orange weather warning for storms and hail

SCENES of flooding have returned to the Costa del Sol as Aemet enacts a major orange weather warning for storms and hail in the coastal hotspot.

Torrential rain overnight has left roads and underpasses flooded in the tourist towns of Torremolinos and Benalmadena, leaving schools closed for the day.

Meanwhile, an emergency plan ahead of anticipated risk of flooding has been activated in Malaga amid scenes of abandoned cars just to the south of the capital.

READ MORE: Weather warning is issued for Spain’s Costa del Sol ahead of severe rain, storms and HAIL

As much as 70mm of rain has fallen in as little as 40 minutes overnight In Torremolinos, while a yellow alert is also in effect for Ronda, Guadalhorce and the Arxarquia.

READ MORE: One dead and two injured after car ploughs into toll booth on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Video has emerged of torrential rain and flooding in Avenida Antonio Macheda after 30mm fell between 6am and 7am in Benalmadena this morning.

The weather warnings are forecast to be in effect until 9pm tonight as the entire Malaga region battens down for a day of disruption.