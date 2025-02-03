3 Feb, 2025
3 Feb, 2025 @ 07:00
1 min read

One dead and two injured after car ploughs into toll booth on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

A MAN has died after a car he was travelling in collided with a toll booth on the Costa del Sol.

At least two others were injured after the yellow Audi crashed in Casabermeja in Malaga on Sunday morning.

According to the 112 emergency service, the fatal accident occurred at around 6.30am yesterday.

The collision took place at kilometre six of the AP-46 toll road, in the direction of Malaga city.

Witnesses who phoned in the incident said there were people trapped inside the vehicle who needed assistance.

Paramedics raced to the scene but could do nothing to save the man who was fatally injured.

Two other men, aged 23 and 24, were transferred to the Regional Hospital of Malaga.

The man who died is reported to have been just 23 years old, according to Malaga Hoy.

