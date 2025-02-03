Fears for missing German tourist, 41, who vanished from Tenerife almost a YEAR ago

THE family of a German tourist are searching for answers after he vanished from Tenerife almost a year ago.

Sebastian (pictured above), aka Azarya Khan, 41, flew to the Spanish island last February, and was last in contact with his mother in April 2024.

However he suddenly went off grid and has not been heard from since, sparking concern among relatives.

Missing Persons Tenerife said in a statement that he was likely ‘without money and necessary medication.’

The missing persons charity said: “Sebastian, who is known as Azarya Khan on Facebook, of Ingoldstadt, Germany, travelled to Tenerife by plane in February 2024.

“He is 183cm tall and has long blonde hair and a beard. He was last in contact with his mother in April 2024.

“She has not heard from him since. It is likely that he has been without neither money nor necessary medication since August 2024.”

Anyone who may have seen Sebastian is urged to contact Missing Persons Tenerife by email at enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.