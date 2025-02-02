Weather warning is issued for Spain’s Costa del Sol ahead of severe rain, storms and HAIL

A WEATHER warning has been issued for parts of Malaga on Monday, including the Costa del Sol.

According to state weather agency AEMET, up to 25mm of rain could fall in the space of an hour.

These showers may be accompanied by storms and even hail in some inland areas.

AEMET has issued a yellow weather warning for a majority of the Costa del Sol, between Sotogrande and Malaga city.

The areas affected include the holiday hotspots of Marbella, Estepona, Benalmadena and Torremolinos.

The Cadiz coastline between Barbate and San Roque is also under the same alert, which is in place from midnight tonight until 9pm on Monday.

Ronda is also under the same yellow alert, with experts warning of up to 70mm of rainfall over 12 hours.