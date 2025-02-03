Troubled TOWIE star Jack Fraser, 34, facing extradition to Spain over cocaine smuggling plot 

SPAIN is seeking the extradition of British reality TV star Jack Fraser in connection with a major cocaine trafficking operation, according to reports in the UK.

Fraser, 34, who appeared in MTV’s Ex On The Beach and The Only Way is Essex, is accused of playing a key role in effortd to smuggle 184kg of drugs into Spain through a boat called the Eulalia in November 2021.

Spanish prosecutors allege Fraser provided logistical support to a drug trafficking network, including paying for accommodation and renting properties for crew members involved in the operation.

Jack Fraser, 34, appeared in MTV's Ex On The Beach and The Only Way is Essex.

The court heard that Fraser left Spain just two days before the seizure, though his defence team maintains he ‘had no part in the alleged offending and was not in Spain when the alleged offending occurred.’

Currently battling extradition to Spain, Fraser is also awaiting sentencing in the UK after pleading guilty to separate drug supply charges between March 3 and June 30, 2020 at Maidstone Crown Court last April.

The UK prosecution labeled the TV star a ‘serious organised criminal’ during extradition proceedings at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this weekend.

He is facing sentencing in the UK over 2020 cocaine supplying charges. Instagram

He faces between six to nine years in a Spanish prison if extradited and convicted.

The UK prosecution case alleges that in March 2020, Fraser bought 6.85kgs of cocaine for around £180,000 with the intention to supply others.

While the minor celebrity has pleaded guilty to the offence, the documents note that ‘he disputed the amount of cocaine involved.’ This case will be dealt with at a hearing on May 16.

Should he be extradited to Spain, he is facing between six and nine years in jail if convicted. Instagram

Meanwhile, Judge Stephen Leake denied bail during the extradition hearing, citing concerns over the scale of the alleged operation.

Fraser, who boasts 43,000 Instagram followers and presents himself as a devoted father and fitness enthusiast, denies the Spanish charges.

His defence lawyer, Amabel Kerr, argued for bail with a £12,000 surety, which was rejected by the court.

The extradition hearing has been adjourned for 28 days, with Spanish authorities unable to proceed until Fraser’s pending UK legal matters are resolved.

Fraser already has a number of previous UK convictions, including a 15-month suspended sentence for dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking after ramming a stolen BMW into a police car in June 2020.