WATCH: Spain chooses its Eurovision Song Contest entry as Melody will perform Esa Diva in Switzerland this year

MELODY will represent Spain at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest after her song Esa Diva won the Benidorm Fest on Saturday.

It’s second-time lucky for the 34-year-old who first tried to get the nod back in 2009 but finished as the runner-up.

The winning entry, Esa Diva, in effect tells the story of her career in the music industry.

Melody easily won Saturday’s competition based on jury and public votes.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Basel, Switzerland on May 17 and Spain will look to emulate the 2022 success of Chantel’s Slo Mo which finished third.

The last two entries bombed with both viewers and international juries.

Melodia Ruiz Gutierrez was born in Dos Hermanas, Sevilla province.

She rose to fame at the age of 10 thanks to her song “El baile del gorila” that became one of the biggest summer hits back in 2001.

Since then, Melody has released six studio albums and many singles, with her love of music influenced by her family.

She says she learned how to sing before she could actually speak.

Her father got in touch with a producer who was impressed and got Melody to release her first studio album- De Pata Negra.

MELODY CELEBRATES WIN

After a celebratory photo shoot in Benidorm’s Plaza del Castell on Sunday, Melody revealed that she had to go to hospital on Wednesday for a chest pain that affected her breathing.

The singer said: “I didn’t say anything so as not to worry anybody.”

Melody insisted that ‘it’s been months of hard work’ in which she’s combined her professional life with that of being a mother

“But I have a wonderful family to support me, and sometimes you have to juggle things round, like all mums do.”