Luis Rubiales and his long-awaited trial begins 

THIS Monday, Luis Rubiales faces the heat in court as his trial over the Jenni Hermoso kiss begins.

The incident happened after Spain’s female national football team beat England in the 2023 World Cup Final in Sydney.

Rubiales, president of Spain’s football federation at the time, grabbed the head of Hermoso as she was receiving her gold medal, and kissed her on the lips.

The former president of the federation will face prosecutors who aim to give him a one-year prison sentence for sexual assault.

On top of this, they want to give Rubiales a year-and-a-half sentence for coercion, due to his alleged act of pressuring Jenni Hermoso into saying that the kiss was consensual.

With regards to this charge, three colleagues of Rubiales are also on trial for accusations of colluding in the alleged coercion.

The three men are: Jorge Vilda, coach of the side in 2023, Rubén Rivera, the former head of marketing at the federation, and Albert Luque, who was the sporting director.

All of those accused deny the charges brought against them.

Hermoso will appear as a witness on the opening day, while the trial lasts until 19 February.