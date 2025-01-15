Norwegian teenagers ‘too drunk to give police coherent statement’ after ‘sexual assaulting’ mother and daughter in Malaga nightclub

A PAIR of teenage Norwegian tourists were ‘too drunk to make a coherent statement to police’ after they were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a mother and daughter in a Malaga nightclub.

The incident occurred at Sala Gold nightclub on Calle Luis de Velázquez in the early hours of Monday morning, when the suspects, both 18, repeatedly harassed a group of work friends enjoying a night out in the venue’s VIP area.

Despite being asked to leave them alone, the teenagers continued to pursue the women – aged 41 and 22 – before allegedly groping the both mother and daughter’s bottoms.

READ MORE: La Liga star arrested by police in Spain over ‘yellow card’ betting scam

A pair of 18-year-old Norwegian tourists have been arrested for allegedly groping a mother and daughter

Policia Local were alerted to the scene at around 4am by a witness who reported the sexual assault. Officers interviewed the victims, who explained how the constant harassment had escalated into unwanted touching despite their clear requests for the men to stop.

One of the Norwegian suspects admitted to the assault when questioned by police, while his companion was reportedly too drunk to speak.

READ MORE: Drought continues in Spain’s Andalucia as January rain fails to fill reservoirs

Both suspects were detained at the scene after security staff helped to prevent them from leaving the premises.

They were subsequently transferred to the Policia Nacional station, where the victims also filed formal complaints.

The Policia Naciona have now taken charge of the investigation into the sexual assault, which has highlighted ongoing concerns about tourist behavior in Málaga’s historic centre nightlife district.